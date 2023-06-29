Michigan 2024 4-star CB target sets commitment date, time

Michigan is sitting at 24 commitments in the 2024 class, and the Wolverines are filling the class out nicely. One big thing missing in the class is cornerbacks. It’s not without trying though. The Wolverines were right in it for Glenville (Ohio) corner Bryce West, but he ultimately decided to stay home and commit to Ohio State. The maize and blue are also trying to sway Springfield (Ohio) corner Aaron Scott to commit to the Wolverines over OSU.

Another corner Michigan is trying to get in the 2024 class is Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow four-star cornerback, Terhyon Nichols.

Nichols announced on Twitter he will be announcing his commitment on Sunday, July 2. He will pick between Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and Kentucky.

After a great month of Official visits I would like to announce that I will be making my decision Sunday July 2nd at 7Pm @CoachKRJones @CoachBerry3211 @CincyNicole @CoachGWestm pic.twitter.com/RejOWYzIUO — 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐲𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐬 ✞ (@NicholsT24) June 28, 2023

The 6-foot corner is ranked as a four-star recruit according to the Composite. He is the 284th-ranked recruit in the class, the No. 23 corner, and the ninth-best recruit in Ohio in the 2024 cycle.

Nichols is coming off of an official visit to Ann Arbor last weekend, and things went great by all accounts. However, there are no Crystal Ball predictions in from 247Sports on where Nichols may go.

Looking at On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Kentucky has a slight lead to get Nichols. The Wildcats have a 27.6% to land the coveted four-star. The Wolverines are second with a 19.4% chance.

