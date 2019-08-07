Michigan 101: Track details, rules, TV times

Kevin Harvick took his son, Keelan, for a ride to get the checkered flag in the August 2018 version of this race at Michigan International Speedway. Will there be more happy times ahead for Harvick and family at Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)?

RELATED: Full Michigan schedule

A quick look at the stat sheet shows some numbers in Harvick’s favor: He has won three of the past five stages at Michigan and swept both stages in last year’s win, his second at the track. Harvick has also led the most laps in two of the past three races at Michigan. We’ll see if the No. 4 can get to Victory Lane again on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here’s the rest of the rundown for this week’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in Michigan:

TRACK DETAILS

Michigan International Speedway is set in the scenic Irish Hills in Brooklyn, Michigan, and is a 2-mile track that features 18-degree banking and 73-foot wide sweeping turns. The first Monster Energy Series race took place there on June 15, 1969. Cale Yarborough earned the checkered flag ahead of David Pearson by five seconds.

RULES PACKAGE

Sunday’s race will feature the 2019 baseline rules package with the smaller tapered spacer, so engines will run with horsepower of about 550. Aero ducts will be used this week, along with the radiator pan, splitter and spoiler from the baseline rules package.

Michigan is a relatively smooth track, so Goodyear notes the challenge will be providing a tire that produces adequate wear. Each team will get three sets of tires for practice, one set for qualifying and eight sets for the race (seven race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice). Teams will have inner liners in the tires.

Story continues

In addition, NASCAR announced PJ1 will be used on the track for the first time.

STATS

— The driver in 16th place on the playoff grid has changed following each of the last nine races. Jimmie Johnson holds that spot entering Michigan.

— Chase Elliott, who won last week at Watkins Glen, has the best average finish among all-time drivers with three or more starts at Michigan: 7.43.

— Austin Dillon has four top-10 finishes at Michigan, which is second to Daytona (seven top 10s) among his best tracks.

— Denny Hamlin has the most points scored since Chicago with 229. Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones is second with 212 points in that span.

Source: Racing Insights

LIVE COVERAGE

NBCSN and the NBC Sports App will be your sources for coverage this weekend, along with MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and NASCAR.com. NBCSN will kick off coverage on Friday with first practice at 12:35 p.m. ET. Busch Pole Qualifying is at 5:05 p.m. ET on Friday, and the race will be Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Be sure to set your Fantasy Live lineups and make your Props Challenge picks on NASCAR.com and follow along on the live leaderboard. Take advantage of expanded lap-averages coverage with 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, 25- and 30-lap averages for drivers in practices.

2018 RACE WINNER

Kevin Harvick led 108 of the 200 laps last August to capture the victory over Michigan native Brad Keselowski, who finished in second place, 3.233 seconds behind. For Harvick, it was the seventh of eight victories during the 2018 season.

ACTIVE MICHIGAN WINNERS

Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, three wins apiece; Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman, two wins; Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Busch, one win.