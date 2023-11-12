Michelle Yeoh's new Netflix series The Brothers Sun gets first trailer

Michelle Yeoh's new Netflix series The Brothers Sun has received its first trailer.

The new show from Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, which is set for release on Netflix on January 4, is described as a darkly comedic, action-packed family soap.

Starring Michelle Yeoh and Justin Chien as mother and son, the eight-part series sees infamous killer and gangster Charles "Chairleg" Sun (Chien) travel from Taipei to LA following the assassination of his father, the head of a Taiwanese triad.

In LA, Charles must protect his mother Eileen (Yeoh) and younger brother Bruce (Better Call Saul's Sam Song Li) as Taipei's criminal underworld battle for dominance in their father's absence. Having lived a sheltered life in Los Angeles, Charles's little brother Bruce is unaware of his family background until Charles shows up throwing him into a world he is unprepared for.

Forced to heal the wounds created by their time apart, the siblings and mother must come together before their family enemies destroy them.

As we see in the trailer, numerous fight scenes and hilarious antics ensue and, in one notable moment, the brothers walk in on what appears to be their mother dismembering a body.

Joining Yeoh, Chien and Li on the series, which will feature an all-Asian cast and an all-Asian writers' room, is Dated's Joon Lee and This is Us star Highdee Kuan.

Fans were previously treated to a few short clips of the new series when Netflix released a teaser trailer for its annual Geeked Week event.

The trailer featured clips from a series of upcoming Netflix releases, and gave fans a brief look at Yeoh in The Brothers Sun. In the clip, Yeoh can be seen carrying a parcel down a hallway and then lighting an incense stick at a temple.

The Brothers Sun premieres on Netflix on January 4.

