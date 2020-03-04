Michelle Wie West's next stop: Golf Channel

The last nine months of Michelle Wie West's life has been a time of great change. She took an indefinite leave from competitive golf to let her wrist heal, she married Jonnie West, turned 30, and she and West announced they'll welcome their first child in the summer of 2020.

Now, Wie West is working for Golf Channel.

Starting with the Players Championship next week, Wie West will be a contributing analyst on Golf Central's "Live From." She'll also work the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup for the Golf Channel.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This isn't Wie West's first time appearing in front of the camera for Golf Channel, nor is it her first television deal for 2020. In September, Wie West worked as a Golf Channel studio analyst during the Solheim Cup. In April, she'll be one of CBS's contributors for the Masters.

Despite taking on analyst roles, Wie West was adamant in January that her playing career is not over. She hasn't played competitively since June 2019, when she missed the cut in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

“The motivation to come back is even stronger because I’m having a girl,” Wie West said in January. “I really want her to see me play. I want her to see me be a strong woman. That’s really important to me. The motivation to come back and play is definitely there.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

