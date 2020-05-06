Michelle Wie West preparing for birth of first child—and a possible return to golf in 2020

Michelle Wie West is expecting the birth of her first child this summer. But now she's also thinking about a return to the golf course shortly after.

The LPGA star is eying the 2020 U.S. Women's Open as a possibility for her first tournament back. The event originally scheduled for June has been moved to Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Logistically, it opened my eyes and I was like, 'Whoa, like maybe it could happen,'" Wie West told ESPN. "I'm not making a decision right now, but my ears definitely perked up when I heard that the U.S. Open is going to be in December. Suddenly, it's something that seriously needs to be discussed."

It's been nearly a year since Wie, 30, last played in an LPGA event at the 2019 KPMG PGA. Since then, she married Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West, joined both the Golf Channel and CBS as a golf analyst, and of course, announced her pregnancy. But the latter has the 2014 U.S. Women's Open champ particularly eager to play again.

“The motivation to come back is even stronger because I’m having a girl,” Wie said in January. “I really want her to see me play. I want her to see me be a strong woman. That’s really important to me. The motivation to come back and play is definitely there.”

