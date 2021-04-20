Michelle Wie West hopes the #HoodieforGolf creates change: ‘We’re often hidden; we’re often left out; we’re often not covered.’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Beth Ann Nichols
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the coming days and weeks, athletes from across the professional sports landscape will be wearing an LPGA-logoed cotton-candy hoodie designed by Michelle Wie West. The #HoodieforGolf – already worn by Golden State Warriors players Damion Lee and Kent Bazemore – has sold out twice so far, and Wie West said that many of her famous friends are still waiting to get theirs in the mail.

The initial buzz and visibility is exactly what Wie West had in mind when she first brought the hoodie idea to Roberta Bowman, the LPGA’s chief brand and communications officer.

“We’re often hidden,” said Wie West. “We’re often left out; we’re often not covered. It’s been so fun to see our logo, our tour be on the forefront of many media outlets, on many people’s Instagram pages.”

courtesy LPGA

Wie West, who is in the field for this week’s Hugel-Air Premia LA Open at Wilshire, remains the most well-known player on the LPGA even though she hasn’t won a tournament since 2018. The new mom returned to the tour in March with a different set of priorities and a big-picture perspective of her responsibility to the tour.

In the past, she never considered running for a spot on the LPGA’s board of directors because she was “1,000 percent hyper-focused on winning only.”

Time away from the game, however, helped her to see things differently. She credited LPGA Hall of Fame players Meg Mallon and Beth Daniel for continually emphasizing to younger generations the importance of leaving the tour in a better place – the LPGA Founder way.

“The work doesn’t stop here,” said Wie West.

The hoodie isn’t just about sparking conversations surrounding the 70-year-old tour. It’s also designed to help make the sport more diverse. Proceeds from the limited-edition hoodie benefit the LPGA Renee Powell Fund and the Clearview Legacy Foundation. Powell, 74, became the second Black player to compete on the LPGA in 1967. Her father, Bill, built Clearview Golf Club in East Canton, Ohio, in 1946. It remains the only golf course in the country built, owned and operated by an African-American.

“Renee has spent her entire life trying to increase the participation of girls of color,” said Wie West, “which is something that is super important to me as well.”

Inspired by the WNBA’s #OrangeHoodie movement, which last year ESPN reported garnered 16.4K mentions on Twitter with over 623 million potential impressions thanks to the likes of LeBron James, Trae Young, Ja Morant, Victor Oladipo and Lil Wayne sporting the sweatshirt, Wie West said she has had impactful conversations with fellow Stanford grad Nneka Ogwumike, a former No. 1 draft pick who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks and serves as president of the WNBA Players Association.

“(Nneka) spearheaded a lot of initiatives for the WNBA,” said Wie West, “so really I look up to her. … I think we’re coming up with some cool ideas together.”

Wie West makes her third start of the 2021 season at Wilshire after two missed cuts. She’s been in Los Angeles for some time now visiting her in-laws. (Husband Jonnie West is the son of NBA legend Jerry West.)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michelle Wie West (@michellewiewest)

Skipping last week’s tour event in her native Hawaii was a tough decision, Wie West said. She didn’t feel comfortable taking McKenna on the five-hour plane ride and couldn’t bring herself to go on to the Lotte Championship without her.

The first two events back were a struggle mentally, she said, feeling like she was 50 percent there for every aspect of life.

“It sucked feeling that way,” she said. “I felt like being on the golf course all I wanted to do was be with her, so I was 50 percent there, and when I was back home I was so tired from my round that I felt like I was about 50 percent with her. It was a rough two weeks when I was out there.

“But I had some time at home and just really changing the way I look at things, and it’s definitely been an adjustment, and I’m still adjusting, but it feels great to be out here. I’m getting more and more comfortable being out here away from her.”

Related

Michelle Wie West designed an LPGA hoodie that sold out in three hours

LPGA players showing 300-yard drives aren’t reserved for men anymore

Happy 50th ANA: Judy Rankin talks about her win in '76, Dinah Shore's love for the LPGA and Michelle Wie West's return

Recommended Stories

  • Instructor Sean Foley sends emotional message after Lydia Ko's win

    Sean Foley and Lydia Ko began working together last summer, at a time when both needed the other.

  • Zurich Classic Matchups: Back the Aussies

    Marc Leishman and his fellow countrymen, Cameron Smith, should be a duo to back in head-to-head matchups. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

  • LeBron James' former Miami mansion, with space for two yachts, sells for $12.75 million

    On the Florida coast, a three-story home owned by LeBron James when he played for the Miami Heat just sold for $12.75 million.

  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans odds, predictions and PGA Tour picks

    We take a look at the 2021 Zurich Classic odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.

  • Cardinals’ uniforms deemed worst in new power rankings

    After the Cincinnati Bengals get an update, Arizona's outdated uniforms now considered the worst in the league.

  • A 47-year-old American golfer has been on a blistering tear since convincing his son to be his caddie

    Stewart Cink put his son Reagan on the bag late last year, and has been on a roll ever since, including a win at the RBC Heritage over the weekend.

  • Video: What we learned from Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

    Now that it's over, what – if any – lessons did the "Spinning Back Clique" panel take away from Jake Paul's TKO of Ben Askren?

  • Giants vs. Phillies Highlights

    Belt's 2-run HR backs Gausman's scoreless game in win

  • Why my air fryer is my secret weapon

    Oh, the air fryer — the appliance that totally took over the internet and quickly made it into everyone’s kitchen — how I love you so! The post Why my air fryer is my secret weapon appeared first on In The Know.

  • Lydia Ko untouchable at Lotte Championship, breaking tourney record

    No one came close to Lydia Ko at the 2021 Lotte Championship. Ko torched Kapolei Golf Club and tournament records in the process.

  • Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/18/2021

  • Report: Warriors plan to sign Gary Payton II to a second 10-day contract

    After a strong defensive effort against the Celtics, the Warriors are planning to sign Gary Payton II to a second 10-day deal, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

  • Farewell to Alex Smith, the man who refused to let the NFL destroy him

    The veteran quarterback survived benchings, doubting coaches and an injury that almost cost him his life. He walks away from football a hero Alex Smith huddles with his Washington teammates after his playing comeback last season. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP If the NFL ever renames its Comeback Player of the Year award after Alex Smith, the reasons will go much deeper than a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who returned to the field after a gruesome leg fracture threatened his life. Smith announced his retirement on Monday after 16 NFL seasons that even the most imaginative Hollywood screenwriter couldn’t have dreamed up. In his moving retirement announcement on Instagram, Smith understandably talked about perseverance and wanting to be able to take walks with his wife and how he’ll now school his kids in the backyard. But there was a line in there that seemed a bit off: “Football wouldn’t let me give up.” Smith is a brilliant man – he received his degree in economics from Utah in just two years and began working on his master’s before being drafted – but he’s also humble and resilient. Football by nature is designed to make weaker men give up. The grind. The doubters. The pain. Truth be told, it wasn’t football that aided Smith, it was Smith who never let football destroy him. Smith was drafted by the 49ers as the first overall pick in 2005 (famously ahead of Bay Area native Aaron Rodgers, who slipped to No 24). But his football life almost ended in its infancy when, in 2007, then 49ers head Mike Nolan committed one of football’s most egregious sins: he questioned his quarterback’s toughness to the locker room. The narrative was odd even then. Nolan, the coach who drafted Smith two years earlier, encouraged Smith to play through a Grade 3 separated shoulder, then blamed Smith’s poor performances on not pushing hard enough through his injury. Bear in mind, Smith played while his arm was almost visibly dangling from his shoulder socket. Nolan lost the locker room and his job the next season. Smith had surgery and the promise of a resurrection in San Francisco. But then a confirmed break in the same shoulder ended his 2008 season before it began. Again, Smith was knocked down but not out. Smith’s topsy turvy career resumed in 2009, this time under Mike Singletary. He lost a training camp battle to Shaun Hill, then reclaimed his job and finally showed promise. But success was temporary and Smith started the following season 0-4. In Week 5 at home against the Eagles a cacophony of “We Want Carr. We Want Carr,” a nod to backup quarterback David Carr, shook Candlestick Park. But it didn’t shake Smith nor did temporarily losing the starter job again, this time to Troy Smith, before becoming a free agent with a cloudy future. JaMarcus Russell, Ryan Leaf, Tim Couch, Sam Bradford, Mitchell Trubisky. Highly touted quarterback picks who don’t perform after four or five years (or even one or two, depending on the organization) almost never shed the bust label. They crumble under the pressure, expectations, and early failures. It’s a downward trajectory that’s impossible to reverse. Unless you’re Alex Smith. In 2011, the 49ers signed Smith to a cheap one-year deal after he impressed new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh rightfully thought Smith could succeed in his brand of the West Coast offense. Under Harbaugh, Smith was efficient and accurate and led the 49ers to numerous come-from-behind wins. He was labeled a “game manager,” a marked improvement from “bust,” and his managerial style was a suitable complement to San Francisco’s fierce defense. Everything gelled that season, and the 13-3 49ers landed in the playoffs. Then came the four minutes where Smith morphed into a superhero. The 2012 Saints-49ers divisional classic went down to the wire. New Orleans had battled back from a 17-point deficit to take the lead. To win, Smith would need to best NFL legend Drew Brees in the prime of his career. But he did just that, by leading two exhilarating touchdown drives of 80 and 85 yards, which were punctuated by a 28-yard touchdown run and the famous Vernon Davis reception that Smith fit through a pinhole to seal the win. The Alex Smith Story could have culminated on that day. The 49ers could have committed to their quarterback who could have peacefully handed the reins to rookie Colin Kaepernick a few years down the road. But this is Alex Smith. As if his NFL arc would ever be that simple. Even after that magical 2012 season, the 49ers were looking for a QB upgrade and blindsided Smith by pursuing free agent Peyton Manning, who eventually signed with Denver. Smith channeled his frustration into another efficient start to 2013, leading the league in completion percentage, before an untimely concussion turned into the final death knell of his career in San Francisco. An unheralded second-round pick, Kaepernick replaced Smith and in just one high-profile game (Monday Night Football against the vaunted Chicago Bears defense) displayed such a dazzling combination of arm strength and electric running, that a permanent QB change was undeniable. Despite the week-by-week narrative from Harbaugh, Smith never had a chance. Kap was the guy. In typical Smith style, he was honest about being disappointed yet also supportive of Kaepernick and respectful of the organization. Smith left San Francisco beloved by the franchise and its fanbase, a deep fondness that remains strong today. Five successful years later he left Kansas City a three-time Pro Bowler equally beloved, especially by Patrick Mahomes who has unabashedly praised Smith for his mentorship. Said Mahomes about Smith’s retirement: “With the injury he had, to lead his team to the playoffs. That shows you the player he is. I’m just grateful for the time I had with him. He really helped me be the quarterback I am today.” Ah yes, the injury. The injury. Houston Texans strong safety Kareem Jackson (25) reaches for Alex Smith as he leaves the field after his injury in 2018. Photograph: Mark Tenally/AP Smith’s remarkable football life forged ahead in 2018 when he was traded to Washington. Finally entering an organization that was committed to him, and brimming with confidence, Smith led Washington to a 6-3 record. Then on 18 November 2018, Houston’s Kareem Jackson and JJ Watt tag-teamed on a legal sack and, well, football is the cruelest of sports. Smith suffered a compound fracture in the fibula and tibia of his right leg. It was already the most gruesome football injury in the last 25 years. Then came the infection that led to sepsis and 17 subsequent surgeries and the painstaking decision by Smith and his wife, Liz, to hold off on amputating his leg. His leg was saved, so was his life. But his playing career? No way. Smith’s return to action in October 2020, almost two years after the injury, still feels like a dream. This is a man who couldn’t walk without a clunky metal knee brace months earlier. For Smith to take the field and endure real game action was, simply put, a miracle. For Smith to work his way back to a starter role (aided by Dwayne Haskins’ benching and Kyle Allen’s injury) and lead Washington to the playoffs after going 5-1, well, it’s time to believe in football gods. The comeback of all comebacks certainly stunned Washington – as Smith told GQ in February, “When I decided to come back, I definitely threw a wrench in the team’s plan.” Smith’s entire NFL career was defined by driving over all the potholes laid before him. He walks away a hero, a masterclass in grit that far transcends the sport he played. Players come and go from the NFL, and even some of the most popular fade from our memories. But we’ll remember Smith’s incredible journey forever.

  • Meghan Stasi, Sarah Ingram out front at new LNGA Mid-Am & Senior with a who’s who list trailing

    The leaderboard at the inaugural event is like a who's who in women's mid-amateur and senior golf.

  • Bush surprised by reaction to his friendship with Michelle Obama

    When former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Michelle Obama embraced in 2016 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History, it became one of the most talked-about moments on social media. Since then, the public’s reaction to the bipartisan friendship and the moment Bush refers to as “the big hug,” left him genuinely surprised. The candy pass between Michelle Obama and George W. Bush, mirroring the one that warmed our hearts during the funeral of John McCain.

  • 2021 All-Juice Team: Terez Paylor's legacy continues with 7th edition of squad that includes Justin Fields, Kyle Pitts

    While we could never replicate the precise work that Terez did on the construction of his team, we attempted to put together a squad that Terez could be proud of.

  • The staggering numbers from Stephen Curry's incredible scoring streak

    Stephen Curry has scored at least 30 points in 11 consecutive games, the longest streak by a player 33 or older and surpassing Kobe Bryant.

  • Yankees recall Mike Ford from Alternate Site following Jay Bruce retirement

    In an expected move, the Yankees have recalled 1B Mike Ford from the Alternate Site.

  • Trade value of every Green Bay Packers draft pick in 2021

    Green Bay Packers draft picks, draft order and trade value chart for the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Elderly Korean couple attacked in park in California by same man who harassed Olympian Sakura Kokumai, police say

    Michael Vivona, 25, punched a 79-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, knocking them to the ground in Orange, California.