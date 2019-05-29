Michelle Wie responds to Tiger Woods’ former coach’s ‘shameful’ slur about female golfers

Tiger Woods‘ former coach, Hank Haney, has been widely condemned after making “shameful” derogatory slurs about female golfers.

The 63-year-old, who’s best known for working with Woods and has won numerous coaching awards, wasn’t aware that the US Women’s Open was being played this week nor had any idea where it was taking place.

Asked about the event on his radio show, Haney said: “I’m gonna predict a Korean [will win].

“I couldn’t name you six players on the LPGA tour. Maybe I could. Well … I’d go with ‘Lee,’ if I didn’t have to name a first name. I’d get a bunch of them right,” Haney said in reference to the number of South Korean players on the LPGA Tour.

“Honestly, Michelle Wie is hurt. I don’t know anybody. Where are they playing by the way?”

Wie, the 2014 US Open champion who is missing the tournament due to injury, responded to Haney’s comments and described them as “shameful”.

As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out. https://t.co/P18JByTosN — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) May 29, 2019

“As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels,” Wie wrote on her social media.

“Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out.

Michelle Wie responded to Haney’s comments (Getty)

“Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them....Not mock them.”