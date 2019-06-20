Michelle Wie tearful after 84 at PGA Championship: 'I’m not entirely sure how much more I have left in me'

Michelle Wie walks across the 18th green after missing a putt during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Thursday. (AP/Charlie Neibergall)

Michelle Wie’s return to the golf course on Thursday didn’t go as planned.

Wie played in her first round in months at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Thursday, the third major of the season, after a lengthy battle with a right hand and wrist injury. Yet what was supposed to be an exciting comeback quickly went south.

The five-time LPGA Tour winner finished with a 12-over 84, thanks to two double bogeys and a quadruple bogey on the par-3 eighth at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota. She hit just six fairways and 10 greens on the day, and could be seen icing her right hand throughout the round.

“It was kind of a little foolish to think that I would shoot really well, just hitting golf balls last week,” Wie said after the round, via the Golf Channel. “It’s a tough golf course, but I’m really, really happy that I played.

“Just feeling a lot of joy, just being out there, and, you know, competing again. It’s going to take time, and I’ve just got to be patient, and, thankfully, I have all afternoon to get warm again and take care of my wrist.”

Quickly, though, Wie’s emotions overcame her.

Tears filled the 29-year-old’s eyes and she cut her post-round interview off after just more than a minute, but not before addressing her future in professional golf.

“It’s hard,” Wie said, via the Golf Channel. “It’s just one of those situations where I’m not, you know, I’m not entirely sure how much more I have left in me.

“So even on the bad days, I’m just, like, trying to take time to enjoy it. But it’s tough.”

Wie, who underwent a minor surgery in her right hand last October, first started feeling pain in her right wrist just before the HSBC Women’s World Championship in February, and withdrew in the first round. She missed the cut in her two previous outings in April, and withdrew from the U.S. Women’s Open last month to take more time to heal.

She is scheduled to tee off in Round 2 on Friday afternoon with Minjee Lee and Lydia Ko.

