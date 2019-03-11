Michelle Wie announces engagement to Jonnie West, Jerry's son, with fitting Instagram tag

Michelle Wie announced her engagement Sunday night. (Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images)

Michelle Wie added more hardware to her collection over the weekend with a piece no one can top.

The golfer announced her engagement to Jonnie West on Instagram Sunday night. West is the director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors and the son of basketball legend Jerry West.

“My person for life,” Wie captioned the photos with explanation points, hearts and the hashtag “WieGoesWest.”

The 29-year-old Wie has otherwise had a rough 2019. She ended her 2018 season early due to a right hand injury that required surgery in October. It stemmed from a car accident two years ago that she is still receiving treatment for off the links. The five-time LPGA champion played only one tournament so far, placing T-23 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

In late February she withdrew midway into the first round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship due to a hand issue.

