Michelle Heaton celebrates 100 days sober following rehab visit

Celebrity Big Brother star Michelle Heaton has celebrated her sobriety in an inspiring Instagram post.

Uploading a before-and-after selfie yesterday (August 6), the former Liberty X singer shared the news with her loyal fanbase that she's now officially 100 days sober following a stint in rehab.

Photo credit: Instagram

"100 days! Clean and sober! 100 days ago I took this photo, the morning I went into rehab. I remember waking up after yet another night of a party for one, alone by myself in utter madness and chaos," her caption explained.

"100 days on, and I wake up (with still tired eyes), but tired from just a restless sleep, not a drugged up binge. All I could see was darkness, now I can see light. Where there was pain I feel joy. Where there was no hope I have comfort.

"I hate to preach .. but here I go! I'm preaching to the still suffering addict. You are not alone, you are me, I was you! If you are in pain if you are controlled and have became powerless to this disease only YOU can label yourself!"

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

Heaton went on to write: "Admitting you need or want help is the first and hardest step. Let's beat this! One day at a time. Not for tomorrow, just for today! Help is out there."

She then signed off with further information for help: "Call If you need help with a drinking problem either phone the national help line 0800 9177 650 or contact by email: help@aamail.org and visit the website : https://www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk/Contact".

Alcohol Change UK offers information, advice and support with their questions about drinking and the problems that can sometimes be caused by alcohol. For more information, visit Alcohol Change UK's website. Drinkline also offers free, confidential advice to anyone who is concerned about their own or someone else's drinking on 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm).

Readers can also contact Drinkaware.



