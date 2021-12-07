Michelle Beadle: LeBron James wanted me fired

Michelle Beadle has further elaborated on the idea that LeBron James wanted her fired from ESPN. In November, on her own podcast, Beadle said that she found out that James tried to get her axed. This week, Beadle went on the “House of Strauss” podcast and host Ethan Strauss asked what it was like to go through in real-time. “To find out … I was just like ‘hey, what a weird person to have any input on your life,’” Beadle said.

Source: Ryan Glasspiegel @ FOXSports.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We talked about the level LeBron needs to play (particularly on defense), whether the Lakers planned for this, and if Dwight and/or THT should play off the bench. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/why… – 9:29 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers status report for Celtics game Tuesday night: Carmelo Anthony (flu-like symptoms; stomach illness; non-COVID related) is questionable. Anthony Davis (left thumb sprain) and LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain) are probable. – 8:27 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Isaiah Stewart was ready to throw hands with LeBron James but just collapsed and winced in pain trying to set a screen on Lu Dort. – 7:58 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: LeBron James, Frank Vogel on the scrutiny the Lakers coach has faced this season – Just comes with the territory es.pn/3Gf7U0W – 7:39 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

For the first time this season, LeBron was asked about criticism leveled against Frank Vogel and if it was fair (by @Bill Plaschke). Thought his answer and Frank’s answer to my question about the pressure of the Lakers’ job were interesting, with both men projecting resilience. pic.twitter.com/6WVkKlYWmz – 4:40 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on if he’s seen enough to say this Lakers squad is a finished product: “No, I have not.” He did say, however, he “loved” how Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel assembled the team. – 4:03 PM

Story continues

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Asked about watching his son play in Saturday’s showcase, LeBron said he still thinks about playing w/him one day. He said Bronny’s dream is to play in NBA:

“He has my support and my blueprint. With health and a little bit of luck, that would be the ultimate thing.” – 4:02 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the talking points, did the Lakers underestimate how much defense LeBron would have to play this season? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtu.be/_N3TTEeTy4k?t=… – 4:00 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron on how he’s feeling right now given how few games he’s played, especially considering he hasn’t played more than four consecutive games:

“I feel decent physically. I’m still getting back to where I was before the (initial abdominal strain).” – 3:56 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron: “It was a proud dad moment seeing my kids play the game of basketball.” – 3:56 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron: “I feel decent physically. I’m still getting back to where I was before.” – 3:55 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the ways LeBron needs to be better (particularly as the small ball center) and whether Vogel still hasn’t found the right starting lineup. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/why… – 12:08 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

LeBron James and the #Lakers are forced to address the elephant in the room.

#LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/lebron-james-l… – 12:07 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Frank Vogel says Lakers ‘monitoring’ LeBron James’ workload as he averages most minutes since joining team

https://t.co/S1lgUHfCNy pic.twitter.com/qNSG5dnQHW – 9:46 AM

More on this storyline

“He had a person at the network who he wanted. He wanted her to be the host of [NBA Countdown]. He does not like me, and I honestly have stopped trying to figure out why. For some reason, it goes back years. I’ve been around Maverick Carter. He refuses to shake my hand.” -via FOXSports.com / December 7, 2021

“For me personally, it was always a woman-on-woman thing,” Beadle said. “Could we just be more cliche? That is just a played-out lame thing people assume, and for it to actually come to fruition is just a disappointment. “I had a job that was wanted by people. I get it. I wanted it too. It was a great job. In the game of trying to get that job, I learned that people were willing to do things that I just wasn’t gonna do. I wasn’t gonna play games with the media. I wasn’t gonna spread lies.” -via FOXSports.com / December 7, 2021

So there’s a lawsuit taking place in America right now, and it just might be unique. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: A man is suing a proxy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (aka the Mormon Church) for firing him over a tweet it saw as insensitive to Black people, but one he maintains was just espousing a first principle of his Unitarian Universalist faith. The man, the aforementioned Grant Napear, was a long-time play-by-play announcer for the Sacramento Kings. The tweet was a response to a former NBA All-Star who despised him. -via House of Strauss / November 4, 2021