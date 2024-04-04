Michelin becomes the new partner brand of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series

Michelin tires on a mountain bike.

Michelin, one of the world’s best mountain bike tire manufacturers, has been announced as a main partner of the Whoop 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Series. The full calendar for the newly named series was launched back in October, with Whoop, the wearable training tool brand taking over as the title sponsor, and now the French tire giants have become the main brand partner for the next five seasons.

The 2024 season features fifteen race weekends, including six new venues that will see Michelin feature heavily across all venues with prominent branding at all race weekends and includes exclusive on-track Michelin-named sectors.

Michelin's E-Wild Racing Line tire

Michelin created the first modern bicycle tire in 1891. The distinctive blue and yellow sidewalls of its Enduro Racing Line signify one of Michelin's best mountain bike tires, they also recently brought all the Michelin technology to the Michelin E-Wild – an e-MTB-specific tire. The 2024 season will see several UCI World Cup podium regulars competing with Michelin tires, including stars such as Camille Balanche, Benoît Coulanges, and Hugo Pigeon.

Edouard de Peufeilhoux, President of the Michelin Two-Wheel Business Line, said, "Michelin is delighted to be associated with the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series. We can't wait to see the world's best mountain bike riders fight for supremacy on our tires in such a wide variety of spectacular, world-class disciplines. Michelin is a firm believer that competitive sport is the perfect arena to accelerate innovation, so our involvement in the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series stands out as a great opportunity to work on the development of even higher-performing and longer-lasting MTB tires for tomorrow.”

Fort William downhill track

The new season of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series featuring Michelin begins with back-to-back weekends in Brazil, with the first round of the UCI Cross-country World Cup in Mairiporã, on the weekend of 12th-14th April, followed by Araxà on the 19th-21st April. The best downhill mountain bike riders then take to the legendary Fort William track in Scotland on the weekend of 3rd-5th May.

The entire calendar of the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup dates can be seen below with full ticketing details available at UCImtbworldseries.com.

2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar