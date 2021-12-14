Michele Tafoya reportedly done with sideline reporting after 2021 NFL season

The NBC "Sunday Night Football" broadcast is reportedly heading for another big change next season. Michele Tafoya reportedly is in her final season as a sideline reporter, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

It is reportedly Tafoya's decision to walk away. She has served as a sideline reporter on "Sunday Night Football" for 11 seasons.

Tafoya has not appeared on the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast in recent weeks, though that has nothing to do with her decision to leave the sideline. NBC released a statement saying Tafoya is using her "announcers bye weeks," which every member of the announcing crew receives.

NBC Sports spokesman on Michele Tafoya's third straight game off:



"As we’ve done repeatedly, we’re again giving our SNF announcers bye weeks in 2021, and we plan to do it well into the future.” — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 13, 2021

Tafoya is expected to return to the sideline for Week 15, when the New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football."

The report only mentions Tafoya is done with sideline reporting, leaving the possibility she returns to the "Sunday Night Football" crew in another role.

NBC announcing booth will change in 2021

Tafoya won't be the only mainstay expected to leave NBC's "Sunday Night Football" booth. Al Michaels could leave the network to call games for Amazon. If Michaels leaves, Mike Tirico is expected to take over play-by-play at NBC. Cris Collinsworth will still provide analysis during contests.

Kathryn Tappen has filled in for Tafoya during the 2021 NFL season. Marchand mentioned Tappen as a "clear leading candidate" to replace Tafoya on the sideline next year.