Michel Roux to close Le Gavroche for a better ‘work-life balance’

Michel Roux Jr says running La Gavroche is a 'very high-pressure job' - Andrew Crowley

One of Britain’s most famous French restaurants is set to close as its owner is craving a better “work-life balance”.

Michel Roux Jr, owner of Le Gavroche in London, where he has been at the helm since 1991, has said he wants to spend more time with his family away from the pressures of running a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Mr Roux said: “This decision has not been made lightly. Le Gavroche means so much, not just to myself and the Roux family, but to the wider Gavroche team and our guests who have become family over so many years.

“The end of the current lease gave me the opportunity to assess and consider the future, and I’d like the restaurant to close on a high. It’s about turning the page and moving forward so I can focus on my family and other business ventures. This is not the end of Le Gavroche – the restaurant may be closing, but the name will live on, as will the Roux dynasty.”

In 2020, during the first lockdown, the chef previously told The Telegraph that he was “only a few days away from putting the key under the door” and closing the restaurant but said he reconsidered as he hates “losing”.

Michel Roux Jr says the closure will allow him to focus on his family and other business ventures - Clara Molden

Closing Le Gavroche on Upper Brook Street will enable him to concentrate on his other businesses such as hospitality business Chez Roux which has expanded to offer catering at home as well as cookery classes and a culinary consultancy from a hand-picked team led by Emily and Michel Roux.

Mr Roux, 63, told The Times: “I’m genuinely tired. Being in the restaurant almost every day has taken its toll and I have got to the stage where I’m not enjoying it as much as I used to. It is a very high-pressure job and I want a better work-life balance.”

Mr Roux says he is not enjoying running the restaurant as much as he used to - Issy Croker

Michel Roux Sr founded the restaurant with his brother Albert and the name became synonymous with classic, stylish French cuisine, becoming the first restaurant in the UK to gain a Michelin star and the first to win three in 1982, while the second restaurant to do so was The Waterside Inn in Bray, also founded by both brothers.

In 1991, Albert handed over the reins of Le Gavroche to his son, Michel. The restaurant, famous for its souffles, including one blending Gruyere and cream or another which combines apricot souffle and Cointreau, as well as its luxury produce, has had a string of celebrity admirers over the years.