🚨 Micheal Olise 'has chosen' to join Bayern Munich after Chelsea snub

In-demand Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has opted to join Bayern Munich this summer, according to the reliable David Ornstein.

The winger, who enjoyed a fantastic end to the Premier League season under Oliver Glasner, had been in talks with Chelsea over a potential move to Stamford Bridge, 12 months after he rejected them in favour of a new contract at Selhurst Park.

Now, he has opted to move to the Allianz Arena and join Bayern, with Ornstein explaining that he has opted to join the Bavarian giants over the Blues and Newcastle,

It is added that a deal is "expected" to be agreed for the winger, who has a release clause in his contract.