Micheal Haley returns to Sharks, claimed off waivers from Panthers

The San Jose Sharks may not be expected to make a huge splash at the upcoming NHL trade deadline, but on Wednesday, they did make a move to bring a familiar face back to the South Bay.

The Sharks claimed forward Micheal Haley off of waivers from the Florida Panthers on Wednesday morning.

The 32-year-old last played for the Sharks in the 2016-17 season. He first joined the franchise as part of their AHL team, which then played in Worcester in 2014. Haley spent three seasons in San Jose where he centered the fourth line, scoring 13 total points in 78 regular season games.

He's spent the last two seasons with the Panthers, posting 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and 242 penalty minutes.

The news was first reported by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.