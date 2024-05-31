Michal Oleksiejczuk: Kevin Holland fight at UFC 302 is ‘a very good opportunity for me’

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Michal Oleksiejczuk is thrilled with what he got for his return to the octagon.

This Saturday, Oleksiejczuk (19-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC) takes on Kevin Holland in the pay-per-view main card of UFC 302, which goes down at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. This is not only the first time Oleksiejczuk fights on pay-per-view, but he’s also fighting arguably the most popular name of his entire MMA career.

This type of placement and matchup has Oleksiejczuk motivated.

“If I will win against Kevin, I will be a very famous fighter, and this is a very big opportunity for me,” Oleksiejczuk said at Wednesday’s UFC 302 media day.

Oleksiejczuk is well aware of Holland (25-11 MMA, 12-8 UFC) and his antics in and out of the cage. Holland has stood out not only due to his finishes, but also the trash talk he does in the cage. Oleksiejczuk won’t pay any mind to whatever Holland throws his way.

“No, I must be focused on the fight and I want to knock him,” Oleksiejczuk said. “This is what’s most important for me. This is my plan, my tactic.”

Oleksiejczuk last fought at UFC 299 in March, when he lost to Michel Pereira by first-round submission. He’s hoping to get a victory on Saturday and start a campaign back up to the rankings.

“I want to fight against the best fighters in the division, and I want to be in the top 15 ranking,” Oleksiejczuk said.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie