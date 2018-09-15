Michal Neuvirth's new goalie mask is, well, kind of odd

Alex Lyon likes scary movies. Michal Neuvirth likes … dots?

Yes, dots. Thousands of dots.

Neuvirth's new goalie mask for the 2018-19 season is, well, kind of odd. Especially the color choices. See below.

The Flyers goaltender's new mask was designed by David Gunnarsson, who designs masks for a lot of NHL goalies, including Lyon's creations.

Neuvirth's mask is a black helmet with the Flyers' logo and "Flyers" on the side with "Neuvy" painted on the front chin area with what looks like orange dominantly faded with gold. There is some orange there but the gold shade stands out more.

Now, the Flyers' colors are not black and gold. That is the color scheme of the Golden Knights, who the orange and black open their 2018-19 season against in Vegas on Oct. 4.

More on the Flyers