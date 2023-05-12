Michaela Onyenwere looking to rebound in new opportunity with Phoenix Mercury

Back when Michaela Onyenwere was playing at UCLA, a certain lesson from head coach Cori Close struck her.

“Even at the end of your career, it doesn’t really matter about how many points you score or how many games you win, it matters about the people you impact and who impacted you,” Onyenwere said.

Onyenwere is relatively young in her career with this being her third WNBA season, but she’s making a point to be the best teammate she can be on and off the court.

“I think that sticks with me because wherever I go, whether it’s WNBA, Spain, overseas, wherever, I want to leave my mark on people and to leave knowing that I was a good teammate,” Onyenwere said.

After spending the first two seasons with the New York Liberty, Onyenwere was traded to the Mercury in a three-team trade that sent wing Diamond DeShields to Dallas.

Losing DeShields was a hit to the team’s athleticism, but head coach Vanessa Nygaard sees the growing potential from Onyenwere’s past. Since Onyenwere joined the team, Nygaard told her that she believes in her.

“You want to feel wanted and obviously in this league, it’s hard to stick in this league,” Onyenwere said. “If you have people who advocate for you, who really believe in you, have confidence in you, that definitely helps and gives me confidence.”

Onyenwere made an instant impact on the league during her rookie season in 2021 in which she won Rookie of the Year. In that season, Onyenwere started in 29 out of 32 games and averaged 8.6 points and 2.9 total rebounds.

Onyenwere’s rookie season was followed by a sophomore effort that was thwarted by nagging injuries. She had her minutes cut down to 13.7 per game and made one start in 34 games. She continued to play a strong defensive role with 2.1 defensive rebounds per game.

Through all that frustration, Onyenwere underwent a left knee arthroscopy and partial lateral meniscectomy at the end of the season. Her time overseas in Spain provided a “breath of fresh air” as she got back into game shape.

“It’s helped immensely, more than I can even describe through words,” Onyenwere said. “Last offseason was hard for me with injuries and I went through a lot more than I thought I would at the time. To be able to play a healthy season and get a lot of minutes, I think it’s prepared me for this moment too.”

Onyenwere holds a budding future and brings youth to a more seasoned veteran lineup.

The Mercury struggled with injuries last season and relied heavily on its starters to play big minutes. The hope heading out of training camp is that additions like Onyenwere can create a robust bench that the Mercury need.

“We’re very aware of her skillset, there’s a reason she’s here,” Nygaard said. “We wanted her here and we feel she fits really well with the things we’re doing and has the ability to create space and versatility and toughness... (I’m aware of) her potential and all the things she did in her rookie season in New York and we’re hoping that she builds on all those things.”

