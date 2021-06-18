Michaela Onyenwere with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Michaela Onyenwere (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/17/2021
Dallas Mavericks hell week continues; coach Rick Carlisle quits 10 days after saying he wants to return
This is a play you don't see everyday.
After Haralabos Voulgaris reportedly gained power within the Mavericks front office and bothered Luka Doncic…
The Sixers' second star is at the center of fans' frustrations following Game 5, and they're ready to ship him out - but for whom? By Adam Hermann
La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony were married in 2010.
The SKIMS mogul says "there will be limits" to her sexy photos in the future.
Two former Georgia football players are projected to sign with the same NFL team.
Katie Ledecky is used to slaying her competition, winning not by hundredths but by full seconds. Taking notice was Ariarne Titmus. Titmus fired the first shot, clocking a winning time of 3 minutes, 56.90 seconds at the Australian trials.
James Harden clearly wasn't at full health in the Nets' Game 5 win over Milwaukee, and while he took a step forward in Thursday night's Game 6, it still wasn't enough, as the Nets fell to the Bucks 104-89 to send the series to Game 7.
The USA TODAY Network picks the winner of every first-round game and which team will win college baseball's national championship in Omaha, Nebraska.
Rory McIlroy, chairman of the US PGA Tour Players Advisory Council, said Wednesday he wants greens books "outlawed" from tour events and a ban reportedly could be voted on next week.
From Slovenia, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic addressed the departure of team president Donnie Nelson.
A report states Zion Williamson, a potential Knicks target, and his family aren't happy with how the Pelicans have been building around him.
TNT's Charles Barkley roasts the Philadelphia 76ers after their loss to the Atlanta Hawks at home.
Ross Stripling profusely apologized for showing up teammate Joe Panik during the Blue Jays' latest loss.
The former Boston shooting guard could perhaps have his eye on the vacancy with the team he won a title with as a player in 1986.
Here's everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers' free agents this offseason.
"I am excited to see where we take this program moving forward.”
Ben Simmons has "no idea" why his foul shooting has dropped off, but his flaws are glaring and unavoidable for the Sixers. By Noah Levick
38 points from Khris Middleton.