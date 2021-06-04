Michaela Onyenwere with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michaela Onyenwere (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/03/2021
Michaela Onyenwere (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/03/2021
Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty) with a Deep 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/03/2021
Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 06/03/2021
(Boston Bruins) with a Goalie Save from New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins, 06/03/2021
Osaka's decision to bow out of French Open underscores the need for more media coverage of women's sports, not less.
If Davis can play, expect the Suns to test him early.
After Wednesday’s practice, Anthony Davis reported that his groin was 'getting better each day' and has been receiving 'treatment around the clock.'
NBA TV's Isiah Thomas and Quentin Richardson take a keen look at the moves made in the Celtics' organization and the rippling effects it could have.
All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.
Chris Paul collected 18 points and nine assists to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 100-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series. Devin Booker and Jae Crowder each scored 17 points and Deandre Ayton recorded 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Suns, who evened their best-of-seven series with Los Angeles at two wins apiece.
Where does this stern belief and resoluteness — which exudes largely from a team that’s inexperienced — come from? It's developed out of love for coach Monty Williams.
Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.
It was a brilliant performance most of the way for Haney, who had stood in the pocket and repeatedly beat Linares to the punch.
Haney showed championship moxie in surviving Linares’ late charge, which made the bout appear closer on the cards than it was in actuality.
Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 06/02/2021
PARIS (Reuters) -After last year's autumnal French Open had players grabbing extra layers and shivering at changeovers, the good news is that warm sunshine has greeted this year's edition. The bad news for anyone trying to stop Rafa Nadal claiming a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros, is that the conditions are exactly how the Mallorcan likes them. Warm air and bouncy claycourts, combined with Nadal's unique spin, have made him all but unplayable here since he won the tournament on his debut in 2005 -- as illustrated by a win-loss record that, after Tuesday's first-round win over Alexei Popyrin, now stands at 101-2 on the Parisian red dirt.
A two-game slate caps off Memorial Day weekend in the NBA.
The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis. There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes. After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments
If your name isn‘t Truex, Busch or Harvick, you haven‘t won a NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway in the past decade. NASCAR‘s premier division returns to the 2.52-mile road course north of San Francisco for the first time since 2019, given that the scheduled 2020 race there was squelched by the coronavirus pandemic. […]
Logan Paul may be a YouTube celebrity, but he will have a significant size advantage vs. Floyd Mayweather in Sunday's eight-round exhibition match.
Anthony Davis tried to return, but he didn't last long on Thursday night.