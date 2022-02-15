The Saints need a defensive coordinator after bumping Dennis Allen up to head coach in the wake of Sean Payton’s departure and one of the team’s former assistants is in the mix for the job.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chargers linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite has interviewed for the position. Wilhoite just completed his first year with the Chargers.

Wilhoite was a special teams assistant with the Saints in 2019 and he worked for the team as a defensive assistant in 2020. Prior to getting into coaching, Wilhoite played six seasons the 49ers and one year for the Seahawks.

The Saints have also interviewed Lions defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasont for the opening on Allen’s staff.

Michael Wilhoite interviewed for Saints defensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk