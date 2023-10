Arizona football pulled off the upset over No. 11 Oregon State by a final score of 27-24 on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Tucson. Noah Fifita threw for 275 yards and completed 25-of-32 pass attempts for three touchdowns and one interception against the Beavers. Senior running back Michael Wiley became the first running back in Arizona history to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards after his performance of 58 yards and two touchdowns.