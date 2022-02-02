Michael Wilbon compares Brian Flores to Colin Kaepernick

Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has spent the last couple of weeks interviewing for head coaching positions with multiple teams. As the search has gone on, Flores felt that there were some issues with the process that led him to file a lawsuit against the NFL and multiple teams on Tuesday.

On an episode of ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption,” Tony Kornheiser asked Michael Wilbon his reaction to the Flores situation, and Wilbon compared it to another alleged issue of racial injustice that the league saw just a few years ago.

“It was straight to Colin Kaepernick,” Flores said. “It was straight to Brian Flores, God bless him for doing this, this takes courage. This takes sacrifice. Flores is not some dummy. He knows that if he goes up against the NFL, legally with a class action suit, we’ve seen how evil the NFL can be. This basically takes him out of play for being an NFL coach like it took Colin Kaepernick out of play for being an NFL quarterback.”

Kaepernick filed a grievance in 2017 that accused the league of colluding to keep him out of the league after he went unsigned in the offseason following his decision to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustices. While Kaepernick and the league settled, the quarterback never took another snap in the NFL.

Wilbon is right. Flores may never be the head coach of a team again, and the coach has acknowledged that in his own statement.

