Michael Vick visits with Bears QB Justin Fields at Halas Hall

A meeting of the minds took place at Halas Hall this week between two of the most electrifying quarterbacks to play in the NFL over the last 20 years. Former NFL star Michael Vick visited the Chicago Bears facilities and had a chance to talk with Justin Fields. The team released photos of the interactions on Friday, one day following the conclusion of organized team activities (OTAs).

When it comes to quarterbacks visiting with Fields, Vick fits the bill for a couple of reasons. All last season, Fields was being compared to Vick for his dynamic running ability that was on display in nearly every single game. Fields broke Vick’s single-game rushing record against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 with 178 yards. He also surpassed Vick’s single-season rushing total as well with 1,143 yards. But their connection goes deeper than that.

Fields, a native of Kennesaw, Georgia located just outside Atlanta, grew up idolizing Vick when he was a member of the Falcons. The two connected when Fields entered the league and have stayed close since then, with Vick going to bat for the young quarterback in the media. “I think he’s a great player,” said Vick earlier this year via Chris Emma of Marquee Sports Network. “I think Justin has a lot of room to grow. As a quarterback and in general, but growing in the passing game. Another year in the system, some weapons around you.”

After coming into the league in 2001 with the Falcons as the No. 1 overall pick, Vick set quarterback rushing records and was one of the most dangerous dual-threat options. His time in Atlanta was cut short, however, when he was convicted on dog fighting charges and was suspended while also having to serve 18 months in federal prison.

After being released, Vick had a career renaissance with the Philadelphia Eagles in the early 2010s, earning Comeback Player of the Year in 2010 and rebuilding his public image in the process. Now, Vick stays involved with football in the media and helps mentor players like Fields, who is looking to take another major step in his development in 2023.

Though the topics of their meeting and conversation are still unknown, fans were hyped to see the two dynamic quarterbacks come together this week.

Vick 🤝 Fields Two generational rushing QBs. 🔥 https://t.co/82H0wwH16n — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) June 9, 2023

Gotta love it https://t.co/tuAbgAQY9D — Mark Carman (@thecarm) June 9, 2023

YEP ITS OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL .. J FIELDS IS WINNING THE MVP THIS YEAR #beardown 🐻🐻🐻 https://t.co/VCEa8l3PoN — Kasí (@Themain3vent11) June 9, 2023

Yooooooooo, talking to one of the best!!!!!! https://t.co/1bsWyOpPa2 — Van Zant (@daltonvanzant) June 9, 2023

I really like how Michael Vick has made himself available to all these young QBs https://t.co/My45RQZoSl — creative scorpio (@vinivinidogo) June 9, 2023

This picture is making me way more hyped for #Bears football than I have any right to be on a Friday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/giNIhXWvTv — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) June 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire