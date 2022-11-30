Michael Vick to head docuseries on evolution of African-American quarterbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

According to Variety, Former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick will be one of the executive producers and the face of an upcoming docuseries telling the stories of African-American quarterbacks in the American football landscape.

The eight-part documentary series, presented by SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios, will feature Vick in conversations with prominent players and coaches from the past and present, as well as other significant personalities to discuss the evolution of the black quarterback in this country. No word yet on when the series will hit the airwaves.

Vick was the first African-American quarterback selected first overall in the NFL in 2001 by the Atlanta Falcons. He was a four-time Pro Bowler who played five seasons with the Eagles, from 2009 to 2013, and was at the forefront of the metamorphosis of the position during his pro career.

In a statement, Vick expressed his enthusiasm with being such a big part of this production.

“I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted #1. I know that was a big step for us in society.

“I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair and Donovan McNabb. When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it’s because of the people that came before us. And now, I’m thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better.”

The Eagles will certainly be featured in this docuseries, as the franchise is dotted with some of the most prominent African-American quarterbacks in the league’s history. Cunningham – the team’s first-ever black QB – and McNabb were among the best-ever Eagles to play the position. Rodney Peete preceded McNabb and won a postseason game in 1995. And Jalen Hurts is having an MVP-caliber season, leading this year’s squad to a league-best 10-1 record.