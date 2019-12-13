Michael Vick congratulates Lamar Jackson for breaking his rushing record
A record that once looked untouchable has fallen, and it's only the start of Week 15.
Lamar Jackson surpassed Michael Vick's record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season on Thursday night one week after Jackson joined Vick as the only signal callers in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in a single season.
Vick watched the game and posted a video of his reaction on Twitter, congratulating the Ravens' MVP candidate for taking over the top spot.
.@michaelvick was really happy for LJ pic.twitter.com/aiqBjn7S8r
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 13, 2019
Despite falling into second place, Vick bodes no ill will to the dual-threat phenom.
Jackson still has the rest of Thursday Night Football as well as Weeks 16 and 17-that is, if he doesn't rest-to pad his new record.
MORE RAVENS NEWS:
Le'Veon Bell on Bowling: No regrets
Playoffs: Here's how Ravens clinch
Hurst apologizes: Makes up for headbutt
Michael Vick congratulates Lamar Jackson for breaking his rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington