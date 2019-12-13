A record that once looked untouchable has fallen, and it's only the start of Week 15.

Lamar Jackson surpassed Michael Vick's record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season on Thursday night one week after Jackson joined Vick as the only signal callers in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in a single season.

Vick watched the game and posted a video of his reaction on Twitter, congratulating the Ravens' MVP candidate for taking over the top spot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite falling into second place, Vick bodes no ill will to the dual-threat phenom.

Jackson still has the rest of Thursday Night Football as well as Weeks 16 and 17-that is, if he doesn't rest-to pad his new record.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Michael Vick congratulates Lamar Jackson for breaking his rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington