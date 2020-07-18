Michael Vick: Cam Newton's trajectory 'through the roof' with Patriots

Since signing with the New England Patriots last month, Cam Newton has made one thing clear: he's out to prove people wrong.

Newton has been all over social media with motivational videos about his comeback. The 2015 NFL MVP, who was released by the Carolina Panthers in March, has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons and is looking to show he's finally back to 100 percent.

Sure, there are doubters, but Newton has plenty of believers as he begins a new chapter with the Patriots. Several of Newton's Pats teammates and ex-Panthers teammates have made it clear they have high expectations for the 31-year-old.

Also a believer in Newton is former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, who knows all about successful second acts in the NFL. Friday on FS1's First Things First, Vick explained why he thinks Newton will succeed in New England.

"The trajectory for Cam right now is through the roof," Vick said. "This is a 2.0 opportunity for Cam. He looks like he's in tip-top shape and he has a chip on his shoulder. Sometimes after getting beat down for so many years - after you felt like you've put in the work and you feel like you earned your stripes - humbling experiences do occur.

"I feel like Cam has been humbled to a certain degree and he's looking forward to turning it around and showing everyone that he's still a perennial quarterback in the National Football League. So, this is the perfect platform for him. Obviously there's a lot of work to do between now and the time the season starts, but I think this young man is ready for the challenge that's in front of him."

"The trajectory for Cam Newton is through the roof. ... Cam has been humbled to a certain degree and he's looking forward to turning it around and showing everyone he's still a perennial QB in the NFL." - @MichaelVick pic.twitter.com/mb3mYJfZsv — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 17, 2020

Newton will battle with second-year QB Jarrett Stidham in camp for the starting job. As motivated Newton has looked in his recent workouts and social media posts, the real work begins later this month when training camp gets underway.

