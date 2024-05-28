Michael Vaughan’s son, 18, signs first professional contract at Somerset

Archie Vaughan's contract with Somerset begins in November, and will cover the 2025 and 2026 seasons

Archie Vaughan, the son of former England captain Michael, has signed his first professional contract in the game, joining Somerset full time.

Vaughan, who is 18 and bats in a notably similar style to his father, has been a part of Somerset’s academy since 2020, when he joined Millfield School.

He has impressed for the club second XI, opening the batting and bowling off spin.

MADDY, BOWLED VAUGHAN #NextGeneration



Archie Vaughan unfortunately takes wicket of our George Maddy at the @ECB_cricket Bunbury Festival this week. @MichaelVaughan On On pic.twitter.com/MO22dg19Ve — 𝗞𝗻𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗲 & 𝗗𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗖𝗖 (@KandDCC) August 6, 2021

The two year-contract begins in November, and will cover the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Michael Vaughan, a Telegraph Sport columnist, represented Yorkshire throughout his county career.

“It’s something that I’ve worked extremely hard for and it’s something that I’ve strived for since I was a kid, so to get the opportunity for a club where I’ve really enjoyed myself over the last few years is an honour,” Archie told the Somerset website.

“I will be looking to gain as much experience as I can and learn as much as I can from the more experienced players in the dressing room.”

Archie Vaughan is one of a series of sons of recent England players, including the 2005 Ashes-winning side, who are making their way in the professional game.

The 18-year-old will hope to follow in the footsteps of his father, Michael (left) who played 82 Tests and 86 one-day internationals - Getty Images/Christopher Lee

Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of Andrew has impressed with a series of big-hitting innings for Lancashire second XI this season; Corey, who is 18, is also involved at Lancashire. Steve Harmison’s son, Charlie, 16, is a fast bowler in the Northumberland set-up. Joshua de Caires, the son of Michael Atherton, has won acclaim as an off-spinning all-rounder at Middlesex and already been called up by England Lions.

Archie’s cover drive and back foot drive are said to evoke Michael’s elegant strokes. But Mark Garraway, who was assistant coach for England during Michael’s captaincy reign and is now director of cricket at Millfield School, told Telegraph Sport last month that Archie’s captaincy style resembles “the solidity of Andrew Strauss” more than his dad’s more creative approach.

“Archie is a young man with a bright future ahead of him,” Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said. “Since joining the academy he has demonstrated a genuine and strong desire to work incredibly hard and improve every facet of his game.”

