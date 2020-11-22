Michael Vanthourenhout wins Telenet Superprestige Merksplas
Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) claimed an emphatic victory in a greasy, treacherous Telenet Superprestige round in Marksplas. The Belgian, superior in the tricky, technical section of the course, went clear on the second to last lap and held onto the lead through to the finish.
In the battle for the Superprestige classification, leader Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) overcame some early mistakes to claim second and inch out his lead over Toon Aerts thanks to teammate Laurens Sweeck out-sprinting Aerts for third.
Quinten Hermans (Circus-Wanty Gobert) took the lead out of the gates but slipped out on a greasy section in the woods, allowing Lars van der Haar (Telenet Baloise) to open up a gap. The Dutchman pushed on giving a tactical advantage to teammate Toon Aerts, second in the series to Eli Iserbyt.
With Iserbyt's teammate Laurens Sweeck forced to chase, Aerts settled on the Belgian champion's wheel as he worked to reel in Van der Haar. The catch came midway through the nine lap race and, with Iserbyt coming back from a crash, Sweeck eased up on the pace, allowing his teammate Michael Vanthourenhout to rejoin and then Iserbyt to also rejoin the head of the race.
Aerts put in a surge in the sand on lap seven, drawing out Iserbyt. The pair led into the penultimate lap with Vanthourenhout and Van der Haar chasing, then Sweeck and Corne van Kessel (Circus-Wanty Gobert) just behind.
The six leaders came together mid-lap with Vanthourenhout opening up a gap in the technical section through the woods and Aerts forced to chase ahead of Isberbyt on the long,flat straightaways.
Vanthourenhout showed his prowess in the mud again on the final lap, sailing clear en route to victory with the two general classification rivals evenly matched behind.
Iserbyt got away from Aerts in the final lap and an exhausted Aerts couldn't hold off the charge from Sweeck, with team tactics once again costing him his position in the rankings.