Michael Tonkin ‘getting into groove’ with steady role in Yankees bullpen

Michael Tonkin had an up-and-down start to the season.

The veteran right-hander signed with the Mets on a split contract and cracked the team out of spring training, but he was quickly designated for assignment after he struggled over his first few outings.

The Minnesota Twins scooped up Tonkin in a deal for cash considerations, but he was let go after his struggles continued in just his first appearance, and he landed a spot back in the Mets’ bullpen.

He made just two appearances in the Big Apple, allowing two runs across three innings of work before he was DFA’d in favor of a fresh arm for a third time over the season's opening month.

Just three days later, Tonkin was claimed off waivers by the Yankees, and he’s quickly pitched himself into a regular role in one of the game’s top bullpens this season.

“When you’re on a team that’s really good and starters go deep each time out it makes your job easier and it’s more fun,” he recently told Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “I feel like I’m throwing the ball good and I’m getting into a groove and able to be more comfortable.”

Tonkin looks comfortable out there, as he’s been dominant since taking a tough-luck extra-inning loss in his first outing in pinstripes, allowing just two earned runs across 12 appearances.

After working out of trouble and tossing 1.2 more scoreless innings during Friday’s extra-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is now down to a stellar 1.02 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through 17.2 innings with the Yankees.

With the help of pitching coach Matt Blake, the 34-year-old seems to have figured things out after such a roller coaster start to the season, and he’s finally pitching like his usual self.

Tonkin is also in a much better position now with the Bronx Bombers, as they sit ahead of the Orioles in the AL East with a 45-21 record and have all the makings of a legitimate World Series contender.

“This is awesome,” he said. “My goal is to be a major league pitcher. Last year I threw 80 innings for a team that won 104 games, so I felt like I could contribute to a team and be a major league pitcher.

“This is the dream to be on a team like this. Winning is fun for sure, to be here is certainly special.”