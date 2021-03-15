Michael Thomas with stirring farewell to retiring Drew Brees

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Michael Thomas is arguably the best receiver in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints’ star on Sunday showed how much Drew Brees meant to his career.

Thomas came to New Orleans as a second-round pick out of Ohio State and became an All-Pro with Brees finding him time and again.

It wasn’t lost on Thomas.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michael Thomas (@cantguardmike)

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome paid tribute, too.

