Michael Thomas, Stephon Gilmore unanimous All-Pro selections

The Associated Press has announced the results of this year’s All-Pro voting and two players were selected as first-team choices by all 50 voters.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas got the unanimous nod after setting a new record for receptions during the 2019 season. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore joined Thomas in that category. Both players have made the first-team two straight years.

Projected MVP Lamar Jackson got 47-of-50 votes at quarterback. Russell Wilson of the Seahawks got the other three votes.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey wound up with 45 votes, although they were split between running back and the flex spot created to reflect the way offenses are set up now. He wound up winning the vote at both spots after picking up more than 1,000 yards as a runner and receiver his season.

The entire first- and second-teams are listed below:

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore.

Running Back: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina.

Flex: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina.

Tight End: George Kittle, San Francisco.

Wide Receivers: Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston.

Left Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore.

Right Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans.

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis.

Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas.

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh.

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh.

Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo.

Safeties: Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh.

Defensive Back: Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore (tied with seven votes each).

FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore.

Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee.

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago.

Punt Returner: Deonte Harris, New Orleans.

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England.

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Seattle.

Running Back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee.

Flex: Derrick Henry, Tennessee.

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City.

Wide Receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay.

Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay.

Right Tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City.

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England (tied with three votes each).

Right Guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore.

Center: Rodney Hudson, Oakland.

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans.

Interior Linemen: Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco.

Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh.

Cornerbacks: Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore.

Safeties: Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City.

SECOND-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Josh Lambo, Jacksonville.

Punter: Tress Way, Washington.

Kick Returner: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City.

Punt Returner: Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh.

Special Teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago; J.T. Gray, New Orleans (tied with three votes each).