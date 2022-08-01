Michael Thomas returns, Trey Lance takes over in SF & Panthers preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon starts off by making an announcement about the future of the podcast before he and Scott Pianowski break down some of the buzz coming out of the first week of NFL training camps (Michael Thomas, Steelers offense, Allen Robinson, Trey Lance, etc.).

Later, the guys spend some time previewing the 2022 Carolina Panthers and discuss where they would draft Christian McCaffrey in their own fantasy football leagues.

