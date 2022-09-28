Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk among 5 DNP’s on initial Saints injury report vs. Vikings

For a moment there it looked like the New Orleans Saints may be preparing for a change at quarterback as the practice week kicked off. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston dealing with four fractures in his back, a recent ankle injury and being less than a year removed from his ACL year, the Saints gave first team reps to veteran signal caller Andy Dalton. Head coach Dennis Allen made it apparent that he expects Winston to be back later in the week. He didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice last week either, but was present for that session unlike today. Something to watch as the week goes on across the pond.

New Orleans added wide receiver Kieth Kirkwood to their practice squad, which is an ominous accompaniment to wideout Michael Thomas missing practice to start the week. The Saints are dealing with multiple injuries at the position with Jarvis Landry watching working out to the side as well.

The Vikings are still in Minnesota and will practice later Wednesday, with their injury report to follow. Here’s what we’ve learned on Wednesday’s initial injury report from New Orleans:

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) Limited RB Alvin Kamara (rib) Limited DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) Limited S J.T. Gray (shoulder) Limited WR Deonte Harty (foot) Limited WR Tre’Quan Smith (concussion) Limited TE Taysom Hill (rib) Limited S Marcus Maye (rib) Limited T Ryan Ramczyk (rest) DNP QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) DNP WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP WR Michael Thomas (foot) DNP LG Andrus Peat (concussion) DNP

