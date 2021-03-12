Michael Thomas restructures contract to save more Saints cap space

John Sigler
·2 min read
It’s a race to $182.5 million, give or take a couple million dollars. And the New Orleans Saints are well on their way to reaching salary cap compliance after restructuring contracts with several of their cornerstone players. They already moved some money around in deals with Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis, as well as Wil Lutz and David Onyemata, but now the bigger names are starting to get involved as the Saints make a final push ahead of free agency.

Remember, these are not pay cuts. The players are getting a nice bonus check now instead of when they expected it in the fall. There are real, long-term risks involved in restructuring contracts for short-term cap relief. That hasn’t stopped the Saints before, and it isn’t slowing them down now. After issuing the franchise tag to pending free agent Marcus Williams, New Orleans had to work overtime to get back on track.

Michael Thomas is a big restructure, reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, lowering his 2021 salary cap hit from $18.8 million (highest on the team) to about $10.1 million. The Saints did this by converting a large chunk of his $12.6 million base salary and his preexisting bonuses (a $200,000 workout bonus and a lucrative $6 million from his initial signing bonus) into a new signing bonus, which raises his future cap hits and gives him more job security. Consider that a rebuttal to the speculation that he could be traded or that there’s bad blood between him and the team after a frustrating down year in 2020. This move ties him tighter to the team, meaning they won’t be able to get out of his contract until at least 2023.

This follows a series of salary cap cuts after the Saints parted ways with veteran players like Kwon Alexander, Janoris Jenkins, and Emmanuel Sanders. After all of those moves and this restructured deal with Thomas, the Saints are somewhere between $16.8 million and $20.9 million over the cap (it’s hard to pin down an exact number with so many ongoing transactions). They’re flying very close to cap compliance, and extensions with Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, and Marshon Lattimore should get them there — if not below the cap far enough to start signing new free agents.


    There would have been a collective wince on the Sawgrass range when it emerged from the media centre that Rory McIlroy had admitted to possessing a “two-way miss”. They are the three scariest words in the professional game. Actually there are four words. McIlroy plainly forgot to use the requisite prefix: dreaded. McIlroy’s confession essentially explains why, on Monday, he fell out of the world’s top 10 for the first time in almost exactly three years. In his own phrase, McIlroy has been “so frustratingly inconsistent” in the last six months or so and knows he has to fix the DTWM if he is to make history this week at The Players and indeed at the Masters next month. “My swing is an unusual pattern for me," McIlroy explained, as honest as ever. “Usually the club gets out in front of me on the way back and then drops behind me on the way down. But at the minute it's the opposite. It sort of gets behind me early and then I throw it back out in front of me on the way down. A completely different pattern. “For my whole golf career I've got used to dropping it underneath the plane on the way down, and from there I can manage it. I can hold it off. I'm used to that feeling. But this feeling, I'm not used to. That’s where the two-way miss comes in. I just have to figure out what to do to get it back to a familiar pattern.” The problem for McIlroy is that his long-time coach, Michael Bannon, is back in Northern Ireland because of the Covid restrictions. So McIlroy has had to borrow the eyes of Pete Cowen. “It’s only a slight flaw,” Cowen told Telegraph Sport while dismissing rumours that McIlroy might be about to jump ship from Bannon. In truth, over the years, McIlroy has often consulted Cowen at events where Bannon has not been in attendance. Who knows where those relationships might end or start, but at this juncture it seems unlikely that the four-time major winner will conduct any sort overhaul to his backroom staff.