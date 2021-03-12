Michael Thomas restructures contract with Saints

Another day, another way for the Saints to inch closer to salary cap compliance.

It’s another restructured contract this time. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports wide receiver Michael Thomas has converted salary into a signing bonus to open up $8.7 million in cap space.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins, guard Andrus Peat, defensive end Cam Jordan, and linebacker Demario Davis have also reworked their deals with the team in recent days. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, and linebacker Kwon Alexander have been released in other cap-cutting moves.

All of that work doesn’t have them all the way under the cap, so there will be more maneuvering to come in New Orleans.

