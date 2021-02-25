Michael Thomas reacts to news of Saints being on Russell Wilson’s shortlist

Looks like Michael Thomas would be on board with Russell Wilson coming to New Orleans… pic.twitter.com/MNhCPS4F2u — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) February 25, 2021

Count Michael Thomas in the lobby that would love to see Russell Wilson wearing black and gold. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver shared a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter listing the Saints among a small group of teams the Seattle Seahawks quarterback would waive his no-trade clause to join on his official Instagram account, quickly followed by a photo of Thomas and Wilson together at the Pro Bowl.

That’s about as strong of an endorsement as anyone can make right now. Wilson has not requested a trade from Seattle, but it’s unusual he did give the Seahawks a shortlist of teams he’d approve a trade to. And no deals can become official until the start of the new league year on March 17, so Thomas really isn’t in position to say anything of greater substance.

But you have to like the fit of Wilson in New Orleans. Thomas certainly appears to be eager for a team-up. Injuries kept him sidelined too often in 2020, but it’s worth remembering that followed his record-breaking 2019 campaign that won NFL Offensive Player of the Year recognition. Pairing Thomas with a quarterback who is capable of making more throws than anyone else Thomas has played with — Taysom Hill, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, and Drew Brees, too — sure would be enticing.

On the other hand — the Seahawks would have to explore including Thomas in a possible trade for Wilson, right? He’s arguably New Orleans’ biggest trade chip considering their lacking draft capital right now. At any rate, the 2021 offseason is shaping up to be the most exciting in recent memory for Saints fans. It’s sure to be the least predictable.

