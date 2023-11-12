Michael Thomas questionable with knee injury; Vikings up 10-3

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is in uniform on Sunday despite being arrested in Louisiana on Friday evening, but he may not return to the game.

Thomas left Sunday's game in Minnesota after an incompletion in the first quarter and got checked out in the sideline medical tent. Thomas remained on the sideline, but is called questionable to return.

That announcement by the Saints came while the Vikings were driving for the first touchdown of the game. Ty Chandler ran for a two-yard score two plays after Josh Dobbs scrambled long enough to find tight end T.J. Hockenson for a 24-yard gain on a third-down play.

Greg Joseph's extra point put the Vikings up 10-3 with just over 10 minutes to play in the first half.