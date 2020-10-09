Michael Thomas practices on a limited basis, again

Nearly four weeks ago, Saints receiver Michael Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain, late in a Week One win over Tampa Bay. He could be on track to return on Monday night against the Chargers.

Thomas practiced on a limited basis on Friday. He also participated on a limited basis on Thursday.

Last week, Thomas practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. He did not play on Sunday, against the Lions.

The record holder for single-season receptions with 149 a year ago joined seven other teammates as practicing on a limited basis. The others were tight end Jared Cook (groin), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (groin), and safety Malcolm Jenkins (knee).

Not practicing on Friday were cornerback Janoris Jenkins (shoulder), cornerback Justin Hardee (hamstring), and receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring).

The Saints will issue a final report on Saturday, with designations regarding game availability.

