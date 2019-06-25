Michael Thomas: ODB is a “modern-day rock star” and great teammate

The Giants will miss Odell Beckham Jr. on the field. In his five seasons, the Pro Bowl receiver averaged 78 catches for 1,095 yards and nine touchdowns per season.

His former teammates will miss him in the locker room, too, Giants safety Michael Thomas said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thomas callas Beckham a “great teammate.”

“What’s done is done. Everybody is trying to move on. His side, our side,” Thomas said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “So I’m not going to touch it too much. I’ll just say this: He was a great teammate, like one of the best teammates you could ever ask for, especially somebody of his caliber. We’re talking about one of the modern-day rock stars. He was of a different caliber, but for someone of his stature, he was very approachable in the locker room.

“. . .He was a great teammate, a great locker room guy. For whatever reason, it didn’t work out. The Giants had a direction they wanted to go in. Hopefully, he finds what he was looking for in Cleveland. Both sides are ready to move on. It is what it is. I wish him nothing but the best. I love the way our locker room, our team is vibing right now. It’s a great culture fit. We’re ready to rock and get ready for this 2019 season.”

Thomas spent his first five seasons in Miami before signing with the Giants during the 2018 offseason.