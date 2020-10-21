Michael Thomas caught an NFL-record 149 passes last season. This season, the Saints receiver can’t catch a break.

He has played only one game, making three receptions for 17 yards in the season opener.

Saints coach Sean Payton said Wednesday morning that Thomas’ discipline for punching teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is complete but remained uncertain about Thomas’ status for Sunday because of his injury.

As it turns out, it’s injuries.

The Saints’ practice report lists Thomas limited with the ankle injury that has kept him out of three games as well as a new hamstring injury.

It is unknown when Thomas injured his hamstring, but he said on social media last week that he had a “setback.”

Starting left tackle Terron Armstead (hand), starting right guard Nick Easton (concussion), receiver Bennie Fowler (shoulder) and special teamer J.T. Gray (hamstring) did not practice.

Cornerback Justin Hardee was limited in his first practice after missing Week Five with a hamstring injury.

Michael Thomas now listed with hamstring injury along with ankle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk