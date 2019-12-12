Michael Thomas needs 23 catches in last 3 games to break NFL record

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is within striking distance of the NFL record for most catches in a season, and he’d have to end the year with his worst three-game stretch of the season not to break that record.

Thomas has 121 catches this season, putting him 23 away from breaking Marvin Harrison’s record of 143, set in 2002. There hasn’t been a single three-game stretch this season in which Thomas had fewer than 24 catches.

With four catches on Monday night against the Colts, Thomas would tie his career high of 125, set last year. That was the fifth-most catches in any season in NFL history.

In just his fourth season, Thomas has an incredible 442 catches in his NFL career, easily the most that any player has ever had in his first four seasons.