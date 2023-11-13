Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have "fairly significant" injuries; Derek Carr's shoulder is fine

The Saints saw three key players leave Sunday's loss to the Vikings with injuries and head coach Dennis Allen offered updates on them during a Monday press conference.

PFT reported on Sunday that quarterback Derek Carr avoided a serious right shoulder injury and Allen confirmed that was the case on Monday. He said Carr's shoulder "checked out fine," but his return to action after the bye week will be dictated by his progress through the concussion protocol.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas left the game with a knee injury and cornerback Marshon Lattimore was knocked out by an ankle injury. Allen said that both players' injures are "fairly significant," but neither one of them is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The Saints won't be issuing any injury reports during the bye week, so the status of all three players for the Week 12 matchup with the Falcons will be updated next week.