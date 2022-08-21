Michael Thomas has “a little bit of a hamstring”

Michael Thomas hasn’t played a game since Dec. 13, 2020. But with the receiver’s ankle fully healed now, Saints coach Dennis Allen said last week he was seeing the “pre-injury” Thomas.

Thomas, though, now has a new injury.

He missed the final training camp practice Sunday with what Allen called “a little bit of a hamstring,” via Nick Underhill of neworleans.football.

Allen participated in both joint practices with the Packers last week before sitting out Friday night’s preseason game.

Thomas’ ankle injury kept him out of all but seven games the past two seasons and required two surgeries. In 2019, though, he had one of the greatest seasons for a receiver in NFL history with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

