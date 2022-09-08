Michael Thomas limited again on updated Saints injury report vs Falcons
Here is the second New Orleans Saints injury report of Week 1’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Thrusday’s injury report lists wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Pete Werner (groin) as limited participants, with center Erik McCoy (calf) and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) also limited. There will be one more injury report tomorrow and then we will know game statuses!
Here’s the full Saints-Falcons injury report:
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
TE Parker Hesse (NIR-personal)
DNP
Full
CB Darren Hall (quadricep)
Limited
WR Drake London (knee)
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin)
DNP
DNP
RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)
DNP
DNP
T Landon Young (hip)
DNP
DNP
T Tanner Owen (NIR-personal)
DNP
DNP
WR Michael Thomas (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
C Erik McCoy (calf)
Limited
Limited
LB Pete Werner (groin)
Limited
Limited
S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
Limited
Limited