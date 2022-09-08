Michael Thomas limited again on updated Saints injury report vs Falcons

Dylan Sanders
·1 min read

Here is the second New Orleans Saints injury report of Week 1’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Thrusday’s injury report lists wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Pete Werner (groin) as limited participants, with center Erik McCoy (calf) and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) also limited. There will be one more injury report tomorrow and then we will know game statuses!

Here’s the full  Saints-Falcons injury report:

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

TE Parker Hesse (NIR-personal)

DNP

Full

CB Darren Hall (quadricep)

Limited

WR Drake London (knee)

Limited

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin)

DNP

DNP

RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)

DNP

DNP

T Landon Young (hip)

DNP

DNP

T Tanner Owen (NIR-personal)

DNP

DNP

WR Michael Thomas (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

C Erik McCoy (calf)

Limited

Limited

LB Pete Werner (groin)

Limited

Limited

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

 

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

Recommended Stories