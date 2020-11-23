Michael Thomas kicks himself for uncharacteristic drop, jokes ‘Taysom has a fastball’

Michael Thomas showed New Orleans Saints fans something new on Sunday, and he’d take it back if he could. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year let a well-placed pass from Taysom Hill slip right through his hands in their Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons, leaving the three-time Pro Bowler staring at his hands in disbelief after the ball hit the turf.

After the game, when asked about the missed connection, Thomas proved he remains his own worst critic.

“You mean that terrible drop?” He seethed. “I was a little disappointed in myself on that drop..”

Still, he found the silver lining by quickly adding: “You know, Taysom has a fastball.”

And Hill does boast that; he frequently targeted receivers deeper downfield than they’re used to with Drew Brees at quarterback. That includes Thomas, who posted his highest receiving totals on the year so far and his first 100-yard game. Thomas caught 9 of 12 passes for 104 yards, converting several big first downs and stressing the Falcons defense.

He also quietly set a new NFL record for the most receptions by a player in his first five seasons (489), which he’ll look to extend as the year continues on. Not too shabby. Maybe it’ll help him adjust to Hill’s fastball.

