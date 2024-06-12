Michael Thomas III commits to Rutgers football over Michigan, Penn State

Rutgers is on a roll, landing a commitment on Tuesday night from four-star wide receiver Michael Thomas III. The New Jersey athlete represents the fourth recruit to commit to Rutgers football over the past three days who is ranked as a four-star.

ESPN ranks Thomas as a four-star and the No. 108 recruit in the ESPN 300. He is the eighth-ranked wide receiver in the nation.

247Sports ranks him as the fourth-best overall prospect in New Jersey. He held offers from Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia among others.

An official visit to Syracuse for this weekend has been canceled.

Thomas made his commitment to Rutgers known via his social media.

after a long discussion with my family and friends I decided to commit to CHOP 🪓 thank you for all the support and love RU NATION IM STAYING HOME BABY pic.twitter.com/sZ9yuovG0e — Michael Thomas III (@DCFutureMT3) June 12, 2024

Last year, the 5-foot-11 wide receiver from Donovan Catholic (Barnegat, New Jersey) recorded 38 catches for 458 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Also on Tuesday, four-star offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews committed to Rutgers during a ceremony at his school.

Also in the mix for Matthews were of Georgia, Miami and Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire