Michael Thomas holds out of Saints camp

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is a training camp holdout.

Thomas, who wants a new contract, did not report with his teammates this morning, according to NFL Media.

The 26-year-old Thomas is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract and is due to make $1.148 million this season. That’s well below market value for a player who produces at Thomas’s level. Last year Thomas caught 125 passes for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns, and he has topped 90 catches and 1,100 yards in all three of his NFL seasons.

Thomas reportedly wants $20 million a year, and the Saints don’t appear to be in any hurry to give him that much, especially when they have him on such a bargain of a deal this year and could franchise him next year.

That means Thomas’s only leverage is to threaten not to play at all if he doesn’t get the contract he wants, and now he’s using that leverage.