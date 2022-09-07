Michael Thomas (hamstring) limited on initial Saints injury report vs. Falcons

Here we go: the first New Orleans Saints injury report of 2022 is here, but it’s got a mixed bag of news ahead of Week 1’s kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. Wednesday’s initial injury report lists wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Pete Werner (groin) as limited participants, with center Erik McCoy (calf) and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) also limited. They’ll all have two more days of practice to improve before traveling to Atlanta this weekend.

Here’s the full (and first!) Saints injury report:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status TE Parker Hesse (NIR-personal) DNP CB Darren Hall (quadricep) Limited WR Drake London (knee) Limited

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin) DNP RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring) DNP CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) DNP T Landon Young (hip) DNP T Tanner Owen (NIR-personal) DNP WR Michael Thomas (hamstring) Limited C Erik McCoy (calf) Limited LB Pete Werner (groin) Limited S J.T. Gray (hamstring) Limited

