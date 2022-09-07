Michael Thomas (hamstring) limited on initial Saints injury report vs. Falcons

Here we go: the first New Orleans Saints injury report of 2022 is here, but it’s got a mixed bag of news ahead of Week 1’s kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. Wednesday’s initial injury report lists wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Pete Werner (groin) as limited participants, with center Erik McCoy (calf) and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) also limited. They’ll all have two more days of practice to improve before traveling to Atlanta this weekend.

Here’s the full (and first!) Saints injury report:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

TE Parker Hesse (NIR-personal)

DNP

CB Darren Hall (quadricep)

Limited

WR Drake London (knee)

Limited

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin)

DNP

RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring)

DNP

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)

DNP

T Landon Young (hip)

DNP

T Tanner Owen (NIR-personal)

DNP

WR Michael Thomas (hamstring)

Limited

C Erik McCoy (calf)

Limited

LB Pete Werner (groin)

Limited

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

Limited

 

