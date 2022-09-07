Michael Thomas (hamstring) limited on initial Saints injury report vs. Falcons
Here we go: the first New Orleans Saints injury report of 2022 is here, but it’s got a mixed bag of news ahead of Week 1’s kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. Wednesday’s initial injury report lists wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Pete Werner (groin) as limited participants, with center Erik McCoy (calf) and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) also limited. They’ll all have two more days of practice to improve before traveling to Atlanta this weekend.
Here’s the full (and first!) Saints injury report:
Atlanta Falcons injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
TE Parker Hesse (NIR-personal)
DNP
CB Darren Hall (quadricep)
Limited
WR Drake London (knee)
Limited
New Orleans Saints Injury Report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin)
DNP
RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring)
DNP
CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)
DNP
T Landon Young (hip)
DNP
T Tanner Owen (NIR-personal)
DNP
WR Michael Thomas (hamstring)
Limited
C Erik McCoy (calf)
Limited
LB Pete Werner (groin)
Limited
S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
Limited